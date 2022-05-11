A 67-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning following a report of a shooting in Houston near Emmett Kelly Park on Fourth Street.

Judith Kimrey, 67, threatened a male while brandishing a pistol, Houston police said. As the victim walked away, Kimrey discharged the gun, nearly striking the male who was at her residence to visit his son. No one was injured.

She is in the Texas County Jail, Houston police said. Formal charges are expected to be filed soon.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department also assisted.