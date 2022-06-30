After a traffic stop initiated by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Tuesday (June 28) near Cabool, a Mansfield man faces several charges, including one felony.

Martin A. Gonzalez, 27, of Mansfield, is charged with first-degree property damage (a class E felony), as well as misdemeanors of speeding, resisting arrest and no insurance.

A trooper reported that a silver sedan was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 60 near Highway 181 in the Cabool area. The officer reported that a reading on radar indicated the car was going 106 miles per hour.

A traffic stop was subsequently conducted, and after the driver – Gonzalez – was advised he was under arrest for speeding, he became angry and acted in an aggressive manner. The trooper managed to handcuff Gonzalez and place him in a patrol vehicle, keeping the window down in case Gonzalez needed to be heard.

But he then became combative and kicked the dash and side mirror, causing damage to it.

Gonzalez was taken to the Texas County Jail, and reportedly continued to kick and use his legs to beat on the inside of the patrol vehicle.

He is held on $400,000 bond.