A West Plains man faces two felony charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident involving a knife June 22.

Dallas P. Milko, 19, of 1940 Anne Drive in West Plains, is charged with third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon (both class E felonies).

A deputy reported responding to a Hidden Valley Drive residence at Mountain Grove regarding a report of a domestic disturbance between Milko and his family.

After investigating, the deputy determined that Milko had threatened a man and two minor-aged people with a knife, according to a report. A woman got the knife away from him, but he continued to threaten the trio and claimed he would get a gun and use it against them, authorities said.

Milko was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $350,000.