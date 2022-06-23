A Birch Tree man was arrested Thursday morning following a crash on Highway 51 near Fagus in Butler County, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dylan T. Frazier, 22, of Birch Tree, was headed northbound when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Frazier suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway before being released for medical treatment. Frazier was then transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.