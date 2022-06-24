A Cabool man operating a scooter was hurt Friday afternoon on U.S. 60 west of Mountain Grove.

Tpr. Zayne Tate said the 2020 Ice Bear Scooter operated by Jesse D. Carroll, 48, failed to yield to an eastbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clayton D. Sanders, 65, of Hartville, while making a left turn onto the highway from a private drive. That resulted in the scooter striking the vehicle in the side.

Carroll, who sustained moderate injuries, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox South in Springfield.