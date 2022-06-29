Dr. Douglas Crase is leaving Texas County Memorial Hospital’s clinic in Licking and will begin seeing patients Aug.15 at the Burton Creek Rural Clinic in West Plains.

Crase is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Medicine, where he received Clinical Clerkship Letters of Commendation in OB/GYN and Neurology. He specializes in family medicine including full obstetrical services for expecting mothers.

Crase completed a residency in family medicine at Wesley Family Medicine Residency, in Wichita, Kan. He has experience serving in acute care, rural emergency departments, hospitals and obstetrics and most recently worked for TCMH at Licking. He is certified with the American Board of Family Medicine, and his other licenses and certifications include the Missouri Board of Healing Arts, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Neonatal Resuscitation Program, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Advanced Trauma Life Support and Advanced Life Support Obstetrics.

Crase serves on the board of directors for the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians. He and his wife Mandy recently moved to West Plains to be near family. They are parents of step-daughter Reese, adult daughter Kassy, adult step-son Braydon, Aubrey and step-granddaughter Banks.

While not at work, Crase enjoys spending time with family, golf, hunting, movies and games. His clinical interests include family health, obstetrics and sports injuries. He chose to join Burton Creek Rural Clinic to provide individualized outpatient services to patients of all ages in a family friendly, community setting.

Call 417-256-2111 to schedule an appointment.