A Willow Springs woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Willow Springs Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Amber D. Roberts, 38, was driving northbound on Highway 137 when an unknown vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck her 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

The driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene before patrol arrived and Roberts suffered minor injuries, refusing treatment. Roberts was not wearing a seat belt.