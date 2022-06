The Houston Rural Fire Department was called at about 5:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash east of Houston on Highway B.

First responders were called to the scene, which was about 1.5 miles east of Houston. Vehicles were out of the road, and EMS there. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Separately, a vehicle fire was reported at about the same time at the end of a driveway off Highway FF west of Houston.