A Houston woman was seriously injured after striking a metal pole Wednesday afternoon, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Julie A. Hartman, 59, of Houston, was driving northbound four miles south of Houston when she accelerated her 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, struck a metal pole, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

Following her ejection, Hartman was seriously injured, having to be transported by Mercy life-flight to Springfield.

The motorcycle suffered minor damage, she was not wearing a safety device.