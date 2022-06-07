A Licking man was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Houston area Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Jessica D. York, 26, of Summersville, was driving southbound on Highway 63 four miles north of Houston when her 2012 Ford Fusion crossed the centerline, striking a 2019 Ford Edge driven by Steven W. McGuire, 55, of Licking, causing both vehicles to overturn.

The driver of the Edge was transported by a private vehicle to the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston for serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.