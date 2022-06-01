A Cabool man was arrested Tuesday and held on a $1 million bond after a county grand jury indicted him on charges of sexual contact with a female juvenile.

William Mark Jarrett, 24, of Cabool, is held in the Texas County Jail.

Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. originally charged Jarrett with first-degree rape and second-degree statutory rape charges. Authorities believed Jarrett worked out of state, and was considered a fugitive. Those charges were replaced by the grand jury indictment late last week.

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy opened an investigation into the allegations on April 7. Jarrett admitted to the contact with the juvenile, the sheriff said.

An arraignment is set for June 14.