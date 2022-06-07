A nine-year-old male was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Summersville area Monday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Samuel R. Jordan, 40, of Salem, was driving southbound on Highway 17 when a westbound 2000 GMC Sierra driven by a 17-year-old from Eminence failed to yield, striking the 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jordan.

Two passengers in Jordan’s vehicle, a nine and 10-year-old, were taken to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mountain View by Summersville Police for serious and minor injuries. The driver of the GMC Sierra did not have insurance and the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The driver of the Sierra was the only individual not wearing a seatbelt.