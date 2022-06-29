This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Geographic Solutions Incorporated (GSI), the vendor that operates MoJobs, notified the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) Monday morning about a service interruption that impacted its network operations.

This outage sent MoJobs, the state’s labor data exchange and case management system, including the MoJobs Connect app, offline.

The GSI outage has impacted approximately three dozen states across the nation.

MDHEWD is actively working with GSI to bring MoJobs back online.

Missourians can still receive services by phone at 888-728-5627 or by visiting one of 27 local Missouri Job Centers located across the state.

As soon as more information is available, MDHEWD will release additional details. Look for the latest information on the jobs.mo.gov website, and department social media pages.