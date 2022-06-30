A one person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a Highway AW accident at Evening Shade, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Davis of the patrol said a northbound 2016 Hyundai Elantra operated by Deyvid R. Roman, 28, of Plato, turned into the path of a southbound 2018 GMC Yukon operated by Erica D. Stevens, 38, of Houston.

Roman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with moderate injuries.

Davis said both vehicles were totaled. Stevens also was wearing a seat belt.