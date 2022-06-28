A Raymondville teenager was hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 1994 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old Raymondville girl was stopped for a vehicle turning left. A 2007 Ford Edge operated by Cassidy N. Robertson, 23, of Houston, approached and struck the Jeep in the rear. The wreck was about two miles east of Houston on Highway B.

The girl was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.

The Jeep had extensive damage; the Ford had moderate. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.