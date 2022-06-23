Texas County saw its first heat-related death on the first day of summer, Tuesday, June 21. In 2021, the county lost three citizens due to high temperatures, all of which were considered preventable.

Marie Lasater, the coroner, would like to remind residents to be mindful of the temperature, to drink water throughout the day and take water with them if they will be working outdoors. People who smoke are particularly sensitive to high temperatures as their bodies have a diminished ability to disperse heat.

“Understandably, those on fixed incomes are reluctant to turn on the air conditioner due to the high cost of electricity. An inexpensive alternative is placing a pan of ice in front of your fan – providing chilled air at a low cost. Drinking a cold drink with lots of ice will also lower your body temperature at the core, effective in preventing heat stroke,” said Lasater.

“Probably the most important thing we can do is to check on our neighbors during times of high heat. If you have any concerns, you can contact local law enforcement to do a well-being check.”

The Texas County Coroner is available 24 hours a day.