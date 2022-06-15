Two men were seriously injured in an accident on Highway M Tuesday afternoon, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Richard D. Drummond, 54, of Birch Tree, was driving eastbound when his 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence, tree stump and tree, said Tpr. Nicholas Frazier.

Also in the car with Drummond was Aaron L. Hardwick, 26, of Winona. Both men were seriously injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The car was totaled, and neither was wearing a seat belt.