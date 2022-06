This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Abnormally dry conditions have developed in portions of southern Missouri and southeast Kansas, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Over the last three weeks, most of the area as seen below-average rainfall. The moist soil conditions of May are quickly being reduced by June hot, dry and windy conditions.

More information is available at www.weather.gov/sgf/DroughtMonitor2022