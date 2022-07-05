This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Absentee ballots for the Aug. 2, 2022, primary election are currently available in the county clerk’s office in the Administrative Center, 210 N. Grand, 3rd Floor, Suite 310.

Anyone wishing to vote an absentee ballot may do so in the county clerk’s elections office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or mail in a request for an absentee ballot to be mailed to their place of residence. Keep in mind your ballot envelope will need to be notarized before being returned to the clerk’s office for your vote to count.

When mailing in a request, individuals must list the address where the ballot is to be mailed, sign their name, check the reason for requesting an absentee ballot and state which political party ballot they wish to vote. The party ballot choices are Democrat, Republican, Libertarian and Constitution. The primary process is a nomination process for the political parties.

Parents or spouses of voters in the military or attending college may make an absentee request on their behalf at the county clerk’s office. When the form is received in the clerk’s office a ballot will be mailed to those Texas County voters. Voters that are disabled are encouraged to contact the county clerk’s office to inquire about the county’s disability voting process.

To avoid problems at the voting districts on Election Day all voters need to make sure their voter registration record is current. If a person has recently moved into the county, they are encouraged to register to vote and if a person has recently moved within the county, they are encouraged to update their voter registration.

Deadlines for the Aug. 2, 2022, Primary Election:

Last day to register to vote: 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6th

Last day to mail out an absentee ballot: Wednesday, July 27th

Last day to vote absentee in the clerk’s office: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1st

The county clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 30th for absentee voting.

Questions relating to voter registration or the voting process should be directed to the county clerk’s office, or 417-967-2112.