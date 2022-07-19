An appeal has put the awarding of a Houston License Bureau office on hold again.

The office on North U.S. 63 closed last year and the Office of Administration publicly put out a call for proposals. It was awarded to the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce. Later, the state said it was opening the process back up and taking bids.

The latest deadline to submit a proposal was May 3. This time the bid went to Stetson Stevens, a former employee of the fee office in Licking when it was open and a Texas County employee.

According to the state, the chamber has filed an appeal.