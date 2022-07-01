This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The deadline is approaching to register to vote in Texas County Clerk Peggy Seyler’s office for the August Primary.

The deadline to complete paperwork is 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. The last day to mail an absentee ballot out is Wednesday, July 27. The last day to vote absentee in the clerk’s office is 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Election day is Aug. 2.

The county clerk’s office is on the upper level of the Texas County Administrative Center on North Grand Avenue in Houston.