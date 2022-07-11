The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On July 6, a 29-year-old Hartshorn woman reported that a 34-year-old man had dragged their 5-year-old son across the floor, causing bruises on his arms and rug burn on his elbows.

The woman told an investigating deputy the man had also sexually assaulted her on a previous occasion, had hit their son with a container lid and tripped him with a cane several times, and had kicked the boy’s dog in front of him and threatened to kill it.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded on July 2 to a report of property damage at a Pointer Road residence at Mountain Grove.

A 43-year-old man there told the officer he had come home and found his neighbor’s cows inside his garage, and they had destroyed shelves, broken a ladder and a door and left droppings all over the floor.

The man said the cows had also gotten into a well house and eaten insulation and 40 pounds of chicken feed, and had eaten eight square bales of hay and everything in his garden as well.

The officer advised the man the incident was a civil issue.

•A 71-year-old Cabool man reported on June 27 that someone had cut the locks off of two shop buildings at his Country Aire Lane property and numerous tools and other items with a total value of $1,563.99 had been stolen.

Two Cabool men, ages 26 and 19, were identified as suspects and probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against them.