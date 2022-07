A 15-year-old girl from Houston sustained injuries Saturday in a crash about four miles north of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Justin Piccinino said a southbound 2019 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Kerry J. Hartman, 64, of Houston, travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The girl was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Both occupants were wearing seat belts. The vehicle was totaled.