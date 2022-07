A Howell County man was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a train north of Pomona, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 2018 General Electric train engine struck Edward L. Morris, 31, of Pomona, who was lying on the train tracks. He was pronounced dead by Coroner Tim Cherry. The accident occurred on BNSF Railway track north of County Road 5320.

It is the 11th fatality within Troop G this year. At the same time a year ago, the number was 17.