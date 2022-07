A Willow Springs man faces a multitude of charges following an incident Sunday night in Texas County, authorities said.

Luke M. Young, 38, is charged with misdemeanor failure to appear, Texas County warrant; misdemeanor failure to appear on Mountain View Police Department warrants, two counts; leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle crash, having no driver’s license and having no insurance.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail.