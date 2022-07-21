A medical mission held over parts of two weeks in Houston served 549 people, figures show.

The South Central Missouri Wellness Mission offered free medical, dental and vision services inside the Piney River Technical Center. The operation began June 29 and was part of the ongoing Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, a U.S. Department of Defense military training opportunity exclusive to the United States and its territories that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. It concluded on July 8.

Similar missions were held at the same time at Eminence (578 served) and Ava (231 persons).

In all, 1,358 were seen at the three communities.

Most of the services completed involved dental work — 3,687. Other assistance offered: medical (291) and optometry (460)

The mission in Houston was a combined effort of the Army Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve and Air National Guard, partnering with the Delta Regional Authority, and personnel involved came from installations all over the country.