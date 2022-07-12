Missouri State University-West Plains will offer a Summer Scholars Academy July 25-28 for area students in sixth through eighth grades.

The academy will have a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) emphasis and meet from 8 a.m. to noon each day, organizers said.

“This year’s Summer Scholars Academy will offer students exposure to a wide range of topics in STEAM,” said Jacob Poulette, assistant professor of computer graphics and programming and one of the academy’s organizers. “With hands-on courses and engaging demonstrations ranging from esports, programming, mathematics, art, robotics, farming and even game design, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Registration is under way and will end July 20. The cost is $50 per student.

Only 20 students will be accepted, so organizers encourage those interested to register early. Students who register will receive a packet of information containing the agenda for the week, including locations.

For more information, including how to register, contact Poulette at 417-255-7738 or JacobPoulette@MissouriState.edu, or Jerry Trick at 417-255-7292 or JerryTrick@MissouriState.edu.