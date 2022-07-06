A drunk driver was charged after an accident Tuesday night that seriously injured two persons about one mile north of Licking on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Dannie J. Wilson, 37, of Newburg, was driving a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Captiva that traveled into the left lane, overcorrected, went off the right side of the roadway, went airborne, hit an embankment and several trees at bout 7:11 p.m., said Tpr. Travis L. Sullivan.

Two passengers were airlifted to hospitals. Megan B. Strain, 29, of Rolla, had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Steven M. Stiner, 43, of St. Louis, was flown to Mercy in St. Louis.

The vehicle was totaled. No one was wearing seat belts.

Wilson is charged with misdemeanor DWI resulting in a motor vehicle crash.