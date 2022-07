A Plato man was arrested Friday in Pulaski County on several charges.

Christopher K. Dieman, 46, of Plato, is charged with felony DWI (persistent offender), four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance (one gram of hydrocodone), the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said he was held at the Pulaski County Jail and later released.