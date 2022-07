A Plato woman was injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Felton Road about two miles south of Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Travis Sullivan said a southbound 2014 Ford Escape driven by Dorothy L. Petty, 65, of Plato, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Petty, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to a medical provider.

The car sustained moderate damage.