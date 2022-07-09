This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The price of postage stamps will increase by 2 cents Sunday — unless you lock in current prices with Forever stamps.

Prices on just about everything have increased with record-high inflation, but the U.S. Postal Service says its 6.5% increase is lower than the inflation rate and will help with the “implementation of the Delivering for America plan.”

Details: With the new rates, postage for a 1-ounce letter is 60 cents, up from 58 cents.

•Each additional ounce is 24 cents, up from 20 cents.

•Postcards are 4 cents and cost 44 cents to mail.

•1-ounce metered mail is 57 cents, also up 4 cents.

•USPS said it is also “seeking price adjustments” for products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees, Money Order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

•Mailing costs also will increase for periodicals, such as newspapers.