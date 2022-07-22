Education, public policy, enforcement, engineering and emergency response are at the core of making Missouri’s roads safer. That’s why the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety recently extended grant opportunities to local law enforcement agencies.

Regional grant funding is used to cover the cost of equipment in an effort to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on roadways.

Last week, the Southeast Coalition finalized its list of grant recipients and awarded over $55,000 to support agencies throughout the 25-county region.

Three agencies in Texas County received funds, including the Cabool Police Department (rain jacket), Licking Police Department (radar) and Texas County Sheriff’s Department (radar).

“We are excited to give back to our communities and assist 26 local law enforcement agencies in driving Missouri toward zero roadway fatalities.” said Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety representative Ashley Metelski. “These agencies are vital for emergency response in addition to enforcement.”

Equipment awarded includes flare kits, medical trauma kits, portable breathalyzer tests, radars, raincoats and traffic cones.

For more information, call Metelski at 573-472-5885 or go online to www.savemolives.com/se.