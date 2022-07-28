Missouri’s back-to-school weekend that allows shoppers to save is coming up soon.

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225 percent sales tax for this time period only.

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators – not to exceed $150

Some cities will not participate in the 2022 sales tax holiday. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.