One person were injured in an accident Wednesday morning on Highway 17 north of Highway AN at Success.

Sgt. Ryan Vaughan said a northbound 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by Yohn J. Sanchez, 54, of Miami, Fla., stopped in the roadway to yield for traffic and was struck in the rear by a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by a 15-year-old girl from Success. The car traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence.

A passenger, Olga H. Urrego, 50, of Miami, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The car was totaled; the truck had moderate damage. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.