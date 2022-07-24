A Success man was involved Saturday morning in a Maries County accident on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a northbound 2016 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Joseph R. Wood, 48, of St. Charles failed to yield while making a left turn and a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by George W. Ramsey, 78, of Success, struck the passenger side of the Chrysler.

Wood and a 14-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to Capitol Regional Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries. Ramsey was not hurt.

The truck had moderate damage, and the Chrysler was totaled, the patrol said.