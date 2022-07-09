Two persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash just south of Houston on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a southbound 2022 Toyota Sienna driven by Lee E. Schmidt, 29, of Ava, slowed for a turning vehicle and was struck by a southbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old Houston boy.

Two passengers in the Toyota were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital — a 1-year-old girl and Cheyenne T. Tweedy, 28, of Ava. They had minor injuries.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt. The vehicles had extensive damage.

Assisting at the scene was Tpr. Cathryn Davis.