Two pedestrians were seriously injured and a third person hurt in a crash north of Mountain Grove on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Jason Sentman said a southbound 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Amanda J. Decker, 30, of Mountain Grove, struck a southbound trailer unit that was being towed by a 2020 Western Star 4700SF Dump Truck.

The F-150 then struck two pedestrians — Tonie T. Hayes, 52, Jefferson, Ark., and Dallas J. Montgomery, 65, of Camp, Ark. Both Arkansas residents had serious injuries. Hayes was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy in Springfield. The second man was taken by ambulance to Mercy.

Decker was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Springfield with moderate injuries. She faces charges of DWI – drugs, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, failure to register out of state vehicle and having no valid operator’s license. She released for medical treatment.