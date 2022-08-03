Texas County voters traveled to polls Tuesday to elect party nominees for the fall.

About 23 percent of the county’s registered voters participated, according to unofficial results from Texas County Clerk Peggy Seyler.

There were few contested races on the local ballot. Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston, blew past his challengers in the 143rd District. The final count was Cook (4,041), Christopher Davis (876) and Philip Lohmann (731). Cook will meet Bernadette Holzer of Elk Creek in November.

Texas County followed the state in statewide balloting — giving the nod to Attorney General Eric Schmitt for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. He held back Congresswomen Vicky Hartzler and former Gov. Eric Greitens in the county and across the state. In the county, the count was: Schmitt (1,375), Eric Greitens (928) and Hartzler (498). Democrats supported Trudy Bush Valentine over Lucas Kunce for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in Texas County and Missouri. As in Missouri, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick won over David Gregory in Texas County.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith easily won in the county and the 8th District over challenger Jacob Turner.

Running unopposed were local candidates: Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston, Presiding Commissioner Scott Long, Seyler, Recorder of Deeds Lindsay Koch, Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. Erin Smith won the Republican circuit clerk nomination. She has no opposition in November.

Mike Baker defeated Andrew “Andy” Wells 470-285 to take the Piney Township committeeman post for the Republican Party.