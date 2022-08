The Ozarks Small Business Incubator in West Plains (OzSBI) recently helped a local business stock a new product line by providing a microloan in the amount of $50,000 to Simple Grow, LLC.

This microloan was issued to help this business produce a new, high quality worm castings soil. Simple Grow is headquartered at 1475 S. Sam Houston Boulevard in Houston.

For more information about Simple Grow and its products, visit www.simplegrowsoil.com or call 417-414-0950.