Sales tax revenue was up during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. For the year, each is up 3-4 percent amid an inflationary environment.

Retailers collect a one-cent sales tax that netted $81,228, which is up $8,838 from the same period in 2021. For the year, the tally is $547,018, which is up about $22,254 or 4.2 percent from last year.

A one-cent sales tax also is collected for police, fire and parks. It totaled $77,285 for the month, which was $7,315 more from the same period a year ago. For the year, $519,269 has been collected. That’s up 3.1 percent over 2021.

Two quarter-cent sales taxes are earmarked for capital improvements and transportation needs. Each generated $19,324 for the month, up $1,829 from the same period last year. For the year, $129,976 has been collected. That’s up 3.1 percent from 2021.

The city also receives revenue from out-of-state purchases. For the year, the total is $61,205, which is down $3,498 from the same period a year ago.