A Houston businesswoman has won a scholarship to participate in the 2022 Neighborhood Leadership Academy, University Extension said.

Shari McCallister was selected.

The Neighborhood Leadership Academy connects resources at the University of Missouri- St. Louis — Creating Whole Communities and University of Missouri Extension — with neighborhood leaders from across Missouri to learn together through a hybrid project-based curriculum, developing the skills and building the networks necessary to create healthy, vibrant and whole communities.

The Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) provides in-depth and multifaceted leadership training that emphasizes community building principles and strategies, project planning, organizational leadership and management practices, and personal leadership skills.

Participants are actively involved in their neighborhoods and represent communities throughout Missouri. Academy participants may be neighborhood association members, community leaders, resident volunteers, community-based organization staff, business owners, local government staff and municipal elected officials.

All participants who successfully complete the program will receive a Certificate in Neighborhood Leadership from the chancellor of the University of Missouri–St. Louis. Continuing Education Units are also available.

More than 400 neighborhood and organization leaders have participated in NLA, learning the skills and building the networks necessary to create whole communities.