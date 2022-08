A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries Sunday afternoon in a Highway 38 crash east of Hartville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Adam W. Coffman, 18, of Hartville, was operating a westbound 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Coffman was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. He was wearing a helmet. The motorcycle was totaled.