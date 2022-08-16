One person received moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said the accident occurred when a southbound 2011 Ford Edge driven by Misty L. Mills, 50, of Independence, Ark., was stopped in traffic due to congestion and was struck in the rear by a 2009 Kia Sedona operated by Braydon K. Duryea, 24, of Republic.

Mills had moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Both vehicles had extensive damage, and both drivers were wearing seat belts in the wreck, which was seven miles north of Houston.