The South Central Council of Governments at Pomona — which serves entities in Texas County — is one of 34 organizations in the country to receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funds to launch environmental education programs.

The funding for recipients ranges between $50,000 and $100,000 for education activities and programs, the agency said.

“When we equip communities with the right tools to raise awareness and advance environmental education, it benefits everybody,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This funding will empower students and teachers in schools, and support community members in underserved and overburdened areas as we work together to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and deliver on our mission of protecting human health and the environment for all.”

EPA anticipates providing funding for these projects once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in program funding each year, for a total of over $88.3 million supporting more than 3,890 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques.

For more information, visit: www.epa.gov/education.

To learn more about current and past awardees, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit: www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants. This website will be updated as additional grants are awarded.