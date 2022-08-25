A Pomona man sustained moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash four miles west of Willow Springs on Highway AM.

Troopers said James E. Douglas, 70, was driving a westbound 1999 Peterbilt 377 that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned.

Douglas, who not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

Helping at the scene were the Eleven Point Fire Department, Willow Springs Fire Department and Willow Springs Police Department.