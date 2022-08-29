Preston Andrew “Drew” St.John has been promoted to the rank of captain and appointed fire inspector for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

St.John assumed his duties on Aug. 20. He has served as a firefighter/EMT for the department since 2009.

St.John began his career as a volunteer fireman for the City of Houston and the Houston Rural Fire Association & Rescue. A 2002 graduate of Houston High School, he and his wife, Megan, and two children reside near Benton, Mo.

He is the son of Beverly St.John and the late Dr. Gerald St.John.