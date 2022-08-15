Two drivers from Willow Springs were injured Sunday afternoon outside of their hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said an eastbound 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Matthew B. Kargel, 21, and a westbound 2005 Toyota Corrolla operated by Toni M. Collins, 45, met at a hillcrest on County Road 5640 and impacted near the centerline.

Collins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in Willow Springs. Kargel was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles had moderate damage.