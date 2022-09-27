This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Texas County Public Water Supply District #3. The affected area includes South Highway 17 between Ridge Road and Indian Creek Road. It also includes Lilly Road and Johnson Branch Road.

Low water pressure resulted due to a break in the main line. The order will remain in effect until sample results indicate that no bacterial contamination is present.

For more information call the office at 417-967-2129 or DNR Public Drinking Water Branch at 573-751-5331.