Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56, of Ava, traveled off the road, overcorrected and struck an eastbound 2013 Dodge 2500 operated by David W. Miller, 25, of Seymour.

Troopers said Brown had serious injuries and was flown to Mercy in Springfield. Her passenger, Julie K. Mitchum, 48, of Ava, were taken there by ambulance with moderate injuries.

The Cabool teen, who was in the Miller vehicle, was flown by air ambulance to Cox in Springfield after the 1:20 p.m. accident.

Both vehicles were totaled.