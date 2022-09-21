The Houston Rural Fire Department will host a Demolition Derby this Saturday night (Sept. 24) in the arena at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63 in Houston.

Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top-3 finishers in three categories.

A Power Wheels heat for kids will take place during intermission.

Admission is $10, or $5 for children ages 6 to 12 (kids 5-and-under get in free). Pit passes will be available for $25 per person and a concessions stand will be in operation.

The event will begin at 6 p.m., and all proceeds will benefit the fire department.

For more information, call Houston Rural FD Chief Don Gaston at 417-217-1747.